Left Menu

UP STF to take PFI member Rauf Shareef on 5-day remand

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will take Popular Front of India's student wing leader Rauf Shareef on police remand for five days on Thursday.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:04 IST
UP STF to take PFI member Rauf Shareef on 5-day remand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will take Popular Front of India's student wing leader Rauf Shareef on police remand for five days on Thursday. Shivaram Tarkar, the government's advocate, said the ADJ one court has granted a 5-day remand to STF from 10 am today.

"The STF had sought 10-day custody of Shareef, but a UP court granted a 5-day remand from 10 am today till 10 am on February 23," he said. Shareef who is in judicial custody in Mathura jail is one of the accused of creating unrest in UP after the Hathras gangrape incident.

The PFI member was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on December 12 in Kerala and from there he was brought to UP by STF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage

Top economic and national security officials in the White House have launched a new effort to help the U.S. auto industry fight a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced production cuts worldwide, a White House official said...

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens o...

NEWSMAKER-Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkeys new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging market...

Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League

Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021