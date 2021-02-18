Georgia's prime minister announces resignation - RIA

Georgia's prime minister announces resignation - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:24 IST
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced on Thursday he was resigning, the RIA news agency reported.
Gakharia said he was stepping down because of a disagreement with his own team over the issue of the detention of an opposition politician, the report said.
