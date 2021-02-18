4,500 live cartridges seized in north Delhi; 6 held

Six people were arrested and 4,500 live cartridges were seized from their possession in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, Dipanshu, Ikram, Akram, Manoj Kumar, and Amit Rao, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said six people were arrested by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell and 4,500 live cartridges were seized from them.

Yadav said the first arrest in the case was made from the Burari area of the city on February 14.

Further investigation is on, he said.

