UP: Robbers injure woman, decamp with cash, jewellery

Robbers attacked a woman and looted cash and jewellery from her house in the Patti area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Bardeeh village, they added.

Kanchan, whose husband Pankaj Kumar is a doctor and posted in community health Centre in Patti, was alone in her house when three unidentified persons barged into it, Station House Officer of Patti police station Narendra Singh said.

They hit her with a country-made pistol and after injuring her decamped with Rs 4 lakh cash and jewellery, he added.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and police are probing the matter, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)