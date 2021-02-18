Left Menu

UP: Robbers injure woman, decamp with cash, jewellery

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:53 IST
UP: Robbers injure woman, decamp with cash, jewellery

Robbers attacked a woman and looted cash and jewellery from her house in the Patti area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Bardeeh village, they added.

Kanchan, whose husband Pankaj Kumar is a doctor and posted in community health Centre in Patti, was alone in her house when three unidentified persons barged into it, Station House Officer of Patti police station Narendra Singh said.

They hit her with a country-made pistol and after injuring her decamped with Rs 4 lakh cash and jewellery, he added.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and police are probing the matter, Singh said.

