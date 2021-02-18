Rahul, Priyanka target UP govt over Unnao incident

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety, after two teenage girls were found dead in a field in Unnao.Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Unnao incident is heart-wrenching.Three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, left their homes to collect fodder on Wednesday evening.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety, after two teenage girls were found dead in a field in Unnao.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Unnao incident is heart-wrenching.

Three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, left their homes to collect fodder on Wednesday evening. As they did not return, their family members went out to search and found them tied in a field in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The third girl was rushed to the Unnao hospital and later referred to Kanpur.

Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the third girl be shifted to Delhi for better medical treatment and asked why her family has been detained.

''The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. He also used the hashtag ''Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti'' with his tweet.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''The Unnao incident is heart-wrenching. Hearing out the family and providing immediate medical help to the third victim is very important for investigation and justice.'' She cited news reports and said the victims' family members have been detained. This will hamper in providing justice, she added.

''After all, what will the government gain by detaining the family,'' she asked.

''I urge the UP government to hear out the family and the third girl should be shifted to Delhi with immediate effect for her treatment,'' she said.

