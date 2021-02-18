Left Menu

Punjab: Man hits cyclist with his car, carries body for 10 km; held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST
Punjab: Man hits cyclist with his car, carries body for 10 km; held

A man was arrested in Punjab's Mohali for allegedly hitting a cyclist with his car, the impact flinging him onto the vehicle's roof, and driving away with the body for 10 km before dumping it, police said on Thursday.

The car driver, Nirmal Singh, was going from Zirakpur to Khamano on Wednesday morning when he allegedly hit 35-year-old Dhurinder Mandal on a bicycle from behind near the Airport Road around 6:30 am, Station House Officer of Sohana police station Bhagwant Singh said.

Nirmal Singh did not stop his vehicle after the accident and drove on, the police said, adding he realised that the victim had been flung onto the vehicle's roof when Mandal's arm hit a windowpane as the car took a turn near Sunny Enclave.

He proceeded to drop Mandal, who had died by then, at a secluded place near Kharar town in Mohali and fled, the police said.

Some people spotted the body and raised an alarm. The SHO said Nirmal Singh drove his car for around 10 km with Dhruinder Mandal on the roof.

The vehicle was spotted in CCTV footage, and Nirmal Singh was traced and arrested on Wednesday evening using the car's registration number, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the law, including 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence, not amounting to culpable homicide) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: global uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced a worldwide backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook w...

Students protest demanding reopening of DU campus, resumption of offline classes

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Thursday held a protest march calling for the reopening of the Delhi University and resumption of offline classes.The protesting students also demanded for the right to choose betwee...

Ambuja Cements Q4 profit up 34 pc at Rs 968 cr

Ambuja Cements, a part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported an increase of 34.06 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 968.24 crore for December quarter 2020, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows January-Decem...

Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers on agri laws

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is stillwilling to talk to the farmers protesting against the threefarm laws.Addressing a press conference here, he said PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has said in Parl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021