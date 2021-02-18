Left Menu

Bengal Guv calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:32 IST
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into theblast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain andseveral others at a railway station in Murshidabad.

Condemning the incident, the governor, who visited theminister of state for labour at a hospital here in theevening, said that a ''very expert investigation'' is requiredinto the incident.

''I am sure the possibility of an investigation byNational Investigating Agency (NIA) that has the requisiteexpertise to go into the matter will be involved by process oflaw,'' Dhankhar told reporters.

Describing the incident as most unfortunate andatrocious, he said that it is a reminder that violence is nota solution and has no place in society.

''Such kind of incidents are a shame on our society, Iunderstand the state government has formed SIT,'' he said,maintaining that the rise in violence in recent days in WestBengal is a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met thegovernor at Raj Bhavan for more than an hour in the evening.

Dhankhar said that they discussed issues connected togovernance ''so that we have wholesome scenario emerging in thestate''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

