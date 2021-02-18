Left Menu

Congress approaches Telangana Governor to take action against educational institutions violating provisions for OBC reservation

All India National Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday submitted a representation to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate action against the authorities of English and Foreign Language University for not implementing the constitutional provisions of the reservation to other backward classes (OBCs).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:32 IST
Congress approaches Telangana Governor to take action against educational institutions violating provisions for OBC reservation
All India National Congress Committee National Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan.. Image Credit: ANI

All India National Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday submitted a representation to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate action against the authorities of English and Foreign Language University for not implementing the constitutional provisions of the reservation to other backward classes (OBCs). Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "Despite having constitutional rights in terms of rule of reservation to Other Backward Castes (OBCs), it's quite unfortunate that across the country in all the Central Universities, Central Institutes and all the public sector undertakings, OBCs are deliberately being deprived in terms of their rightful share of employment and educational opportunities."

"OBCs candidates must be given 27 per cent of reservation for their academics as well as for their employment. But nowhere in the country, this 27 per cent margin is being fulfilled. On the behalf of the Congress party, we have been raising this issue for the last couple of months. This gross injustice should be curtailed," he further stated. He said that despite having Constitutional provisions being provided for the upliftment of OBCs if this kind of betrayal and suppression continues the party shall not keep quiet. He further questioned why bodies like the National Commission for Backwards Classes are quiet.

He further said that in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad, central institutes like Hyderabad Central University, English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) and many other institutions are indulging in violating the reservations for OBCs, adding that everyone is entitled to constitutional rights and demanded that OBCs be given their right. "In the context of EFLU, there are about 238 sanctioned posts as associate professors out of which 68 OBCs faculty members must be posted as associate professors as per the 27 per cent reservation provided. But there is no single person from the OBC category posted as associate professor and further, there must be 45 assistant professors under the OBC category but as of now, we only have 23 assistant professors under the OBC category. Despite the National Commission for Backward Classes sending letters to these Institutes regarding the OBC reservation and asking the university authorities to comply with the constitutional provisions, the university authorities tend to ignore these letters," he said.

"Today we have approached the Governor of Telangana, who is not just the custodian of the constitution but also the Chief Director of EFLU and have submitted a representation to her to intervene and initiate action against the authorities of EFLU and ensure that OBCs reservations are fully implemented," Sravan added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...

NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraqs security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.The size of...

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021