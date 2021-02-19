UP: Fraudsters duping people in name of Ram temple fund collection booked

Left Menu

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:57 IST
A case was lodged against two men on Thursday for allegedly duping people in the name of collecting funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya using a fraudulent website, police said.

The accused were identified as Tejveer Singh and Gaurav Kumar, and the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, they said.

According to the complaint filed on Thursday evening, the accused built a website closely resembling that of the Ram Mandir Trust and put up bank details and a QR code linked their own personal accounts.

Police said the QR code, when scanned, displayed Tejveer Singh's name and the bank account number belongs to Gaurav Kumar.

Circle Officer, Ayodhya, Rajesh Kumar Rai said the case was lodged under sections 420, 419, 66C and 66D of the IPC, and a police team was formed to nab the accused.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, said so far, five FIRs have been filed against such fraudsters. Three FIRs have been filed in Ayodhya, one in Bilaspur and another in Mumbai, he said.

''A case from Kanpur has also surfaced,'' Rai added.

