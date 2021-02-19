Left Menu

India rejects comments on Jammu and Kashmir by UN Special Rapporteurs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:01 IST
India rejects comments on Jammu and Kashmir by UN Special Rapporteurs

India on Thursday hit out at two UN Special Rapporteurs for criticising its policies towards Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region is an ''integral and inalienable'' part of the country.

India's reaction came after Special Rapporteur on minority issues, Fernand de Varennes, and Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, made adverse comments on withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers in 2019.

Their comments were part of a press release published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In response to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the press release has been deliberately timed to coincide with the visit of a group of ambassadors to Jammu and Kashmir.

''The press release disregards the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and the decision of August 5, 2019, regarding the change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory of India was taken by the Parliament of India,'' he said.

Srivastava said the press release failed to take into account the steps aimed at ending decades of discrimination, enshrining democracy at the grassroots level through successful conduct of local elections for the District Development Councils (DDC), and ensuring good governance.

''The press release has ignored the positive impact of extending laws applicable to the rest of India to Jammu and Kashmir, enabling the people of Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy the same rights as available to people in other parts of India,'' he said.

In the press release it was said the UN human rights experts are concerned over India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and enact new laws that could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the country.

''The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the government in New Delhi suggests the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as minorities,'' Varennes and Shaheed were quoted as saying in the release.

Srivastava said the press release calls into question the larger principles of objectivity and neutrality that the Special Rapporteurs are mandated by the Human Rights Council to adhere to.

''We expect the Special Rapporteurs (SRs) to develop a better understanding of the issues under their consideration before jumping to hasty conclusions and issuing press statements,'' he said.

He further said, ''It is deplorable that the SRs, after sharing their questionnaire on February 10, did not even wait for our response. Instead, they chose to release their inaccurate assumptions to the media.'' PTI MPB KJKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...

Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday.The BlastDoor feature processes incoming iMessage traffic and only passes on safe data...

NASA rover Perseverance pierces Mars' atmosphere on way to attempted landing

NASAs robotic science rover Perseverance streaked into the thin atmosphere of Mars on Thursday to begin a daredevil seven-minute descent and attempted landing on an ancient lake bed where scientists plan to search for traces of fossilized m...

United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran

The United States is prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to compliance with a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021