HK government signals major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK

A Hong Kong government review of public broadcaster RTHK found editorial management "deficiencies" and a lack of transparency in handling complaints, signalling a major overhaul of the revered institution and raising concerns over media freedoms. Radio Television Hong Kong, founded in 1928 and sometimes compared to the British Broadcasting Corporation, is the only independent, publicly funded media outlet on Chinese soil. It is guaranteed editorial independence by its charter.

It angered the Hong Kong government, its police force, and Beijing with its coverage of anti-government protests that shook the city in 2019, including several investigations that led to widespread criticism of the authorities. Last year, the Commerce Bureau announced an unprecedented, government-led review of RTHK’s governance and management – spanning its administration, financial control and manpower - to ensure it complied with its charter.

