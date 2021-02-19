Left Menu

Odisha Doctor duped Rs 77 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Updated: 19-02-2021 12:55 IST
A city-based doctor has beenduped over Rs 77 lakh from his bank accounts by cyberfraudsters, police said.

A person called the doctor over the phone and told himto provide his bank details, including the CVV number of hisATM card on the pretext to activate his ATM card which havebeen blocked, the police said.

The state Crime branch police have startedinvestigation into the cyber fraud case in which over Rs 77lakh went missing from the bank accounts of the doctor, theysaid.

''We have taken up this case along with another caseinvolving an insurance fraud in which an Ayurvedic doctor wasduped of Rs 52 lakh and have started investigations into boththe cases simultaneously'', said ADGP crime branch SoumendraPriyadarshi.

While Dr Sanatan Mohanty of the city has complainedthat Rs 77,86,727 have been fraudulently transacted from histwo bank accounts between February 9 to 15, the Ayurvedicdoctor has complained that a private insurance company hasduped him of Rs 55 lakh, which he had deposited with thecompany as premiums on two occasions way back in 2015, policesaid.

The Ayurvedic doctor was lured by a fake insurancecompany located outside the country to deposit the premiumspromising that the money would be doubled in five years. Thedoctor came to know that no such insurance company exists whenhe tried to redeem the policies after the maturity date, thepolice said.

