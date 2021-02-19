Man sentenced to life for sexually abusing daughter

(EDS: RPT after replacing word in para - III) Udhagamandalam, Feb 19 (PTI): The district court here on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old man to undergo lifeimprisonment and fined him Rs 10 lakh for sexually abusinghis daughter.

The man had been abusing his daughter from 2014 to 2017and threatened his wife of dire consequences if the matterwas leaked.

Unable to bear the torture, the teenaged daughter lodged acomplaint with the police in September 2017 and got herfather arrested.

The trial was on in the district court.

Judge Arunachalam sentenced the man to life imprisonmentunder POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Actand imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

