Three killed in K'taka bus mishap

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:50 IST
Three killed in K'taka bus mishap
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

Three people were killed, while nearly 30 others were injured in a bus mishap near Sirain this district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the bus ferrying nearly50 people overturned near a curve nearMekerahalli, they said.

The victims were heading for a reception atMaligehatti, after attending a wedding atBettashambaganahalli, when the incident happened.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Sira andTumakuru, officials said.

