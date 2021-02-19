Three killed in K'taka bus mishap

Three people were killed, while nearly 30 others were injured in a bus mishap near Sirain this district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the bus ferrying nearly50 people overturned near a curve nearMekerahalli, they said.

The victims were heading for a reception atMaligehatti, after attending a wedding atBettashambaganahalli, when the incident happened.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Sira andTumakuru, officials said.

