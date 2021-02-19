Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek BanerjeePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:07 IST
A designated MP/MLA court inWest Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is ''required to appear in person/by pleader'' at 10 am on that day.
The judge directed that Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018, at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.
