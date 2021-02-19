Lalu's bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release from jail

Lalu's bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release from jailPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST
The Jharkhand High Court Fridayrejected Lalu Prasad's bail application in a fodder scam case,dashing the RJD president's chance of immediate releasefrom jail.
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down Prasad's bailrequest in the Dumka treasury case, an offshoot of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.
The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve twomore months in jail to complete half of the tenure of histotal sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted andasked him to file a fresh application after two months.
Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the fourcases of the fodder scam in which he has been convicted andacceptance of his request in the case related to illegalwithdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury could havehelped him come out of the jail.
Prasad is in AIIMS Delhi presently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Aparesh Kumar Singh
- Prasad
- Dumka
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi en route UP's Rampur to visit family of farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi en route UP's Rampur to visit family of farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi
Farmers Protest: Deployment of CRPF companies for Delhi-NCR extended for 2 more weeks
Aeroflot to commence twice weekly Delhi-Moscow flight services from Feb 14
Light rains in Delhi