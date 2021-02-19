Left Menu

Lalu's bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release from jail

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST
The Jharkhand High Court Fridayrejected Lalu Prasad's bail application in a fodder scam case,dashing the RJD president's chance of immediate releasefrom jail.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down Prasad's bailrequest in the Dumka treasury case, an offshoot of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve twomore months in jail to complete half of the tenure of histotal sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted andasked him to file a fresh application after two months.

Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the fourcases of the fodder scam in which he has been convicted andacceptance of his request in the case related to illegalwithdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury could havehelped him come out of the jail.

Prasad is in AIIMS Delhi presently.

