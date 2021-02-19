Sudanese refugee kills French immigration official - police

A Sudanese refugee stabbed and killed an employee at a centre for asylum seekers in the southern French city of Pau on Friday, a police prefecture official told Reuters.

BFM TV reported that the stabbing occurred after the asylum seeker was told that his request for political asylum had been rejected. The prefecture official could not comment on the motive for the murder, but said that the asylum seeker had been living at the centre for a while.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to the asylum seekers centre in Pau. On its website the Sudouest newspaper quoted the head of the centre as saying that the victim was the head of the asylum service and that he had been stabbed in the throat.

