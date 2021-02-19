Left Menu

Sudanese refugee kills French immigration official - police

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:34 IST
Sudanese refugee kills French immigration official - police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Sudanese refugee stabbed and killed an employee at a centre for asylum seekers in the southern French city of Pau on Friday, a police prefecture official told Reuters.

BFM TV reported that the stabbing occurred after the asylum seeker was told that his request for political asylum had been rejected. The prefecture official could not comment on the motive for the murder, but said that the asylum seeker had been living at the centre for a while.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to the asylum seekers centre in Pau. On its website the Sudouest newspaper quoted the head of the centre as saying that the victim was the head of the asylum service and that he had been stabbed in the throat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet Incs Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...

Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

The railways said on Friday that the rail roko agitation by farmers had negligible impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 per cent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services.Su...

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at higher temperatures

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing for it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.An app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021