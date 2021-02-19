Man taken into custody for killing lawyer-couple

Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 19 (PTI): A man fromPeddapalli district of Telangana was on Friday taken intocustody in connection with the killing of a lawyer-couple,police said on Friday.

The accused would be produced before a court at Manthaniin the district on Saturday, a police official said.

He had given his car and two knives to one of the mainaccused in the case, the police said.

Three people have already been held for the killing, thepolice said.

The High Court had on Thursday on its own tookcognisance of the killing and directed the government toproperly and expeditiously conduct investigation into thematter.

Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P V Nagamani, bothpractising lawyers, were killed when they were travelling ina car on Wednesday.

The couple had filed PILs on various public issues indifferent courts including the High Court.

Two assailants intercepted and attacked them usingknives and other weapons near a village in Ramagiri Mandal.

The court, while posting the matter to March 1, hadissued notices to the state government asking it to file astatus report on the probe.

Condemning the killing, lawyers across the state hadheld protests.

The opposition parties in the state, including theCongress, had hit out at the ruling TRS for its allegedsilence over the killing and sought a CBI probe into thecase.

