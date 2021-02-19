Left Menu

Man taken into custody for killing lawyer-couple

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:23 IST
Man taken into custody for killing lawyer-couple

Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 19 (PTI): A man fromPeddapalli district of Telangana was on Friday taken intocustody in connection with the killing of a lawyer-couple,police said on Friday.

The accused would be produced before a court at Manthaniin the district on Saturday, a police official said.

He had given his car and two knives to one of the mainaccused in the case, the police said.

Three people have already been held for the killing, thepolice said.

The High Court had on Thursday on its own tookcognisance of the killing and directed the government toproperly and expeditiously conduct investigation into thematter.

Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P V Nagamani, bothpractising lawyers, were killed when they were travelling ina car on Wednesday.

The couple had filed PILs on various public issues indifferent courts including the High Court.

Two assailants intercepted and attacked them usingknives and other weapons near a village in Ramagiri Mandal.

The court, while posting the matter to March 1, hadissued notices to the state government asking it to file astatus report on the probe.

Condemning the killing, lawyers across the state hadheld protests.

The opposition parties in the state, including theCongress, had hit out at the ruling TRS for its allegedsilence over the killing and sought a CBI probe into thecase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

Culture Ministry's tweet praising M S Golwalkar on birth anniv kicks up a storm on social media

A tweet by the Union Culture Ministry on Friday paying tributes to the late M S Golwalkar on his birth anniversary, calling him a great thinker, scholar and remarkable leader, led to a political slugfest with opposition leaders and civil so...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021