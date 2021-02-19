G7 leaders talked about human rights in China and the need to be coordinated on this issue - PM Trudeau

G7 leaders talked about human rights in China and the need to be coordinated on this issue - PM TrudeauReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:27 IST
Group of Seven leaders talked about the human rights situation in China during a virtual summit on Friday and the need to work together on the issue, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"We need to move forward - not just as a country but as a world - on recognizing the human rights violations that are going on in China," Trudeau told reporters.
"This morning, at our G7 call, we talked about China, we talked about this issue. We talked about the need to be coordinated on our way forward."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Canadian
- China
- Justin Trudeau
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau says scope for closer U.S.-Canada integration on EVs, critical mineral supply
Canada's Trudeau eyes 'leaps forward' in integration with U.S. on EVs, critical minerals
Canada to shrug off 'momentary disruptions' in vaccine supply, working closely with U.S. - Trudeau
Canada's Trudeau says scope for closer U.S.-Canada integration on EVs, critical mineral supply
Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming