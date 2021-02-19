Left Menu

G7 leaders talked about human rights in China and the need to be coordinated on this issue - PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:27 IST
G7 leaders talked about human rights in China and the need to be coordinated on this issue - PM Trudeau

Group of Seven leaders talked about the human rights situation in China during a virtual summit on Friday and the need to work together on the issue, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We need to move forward - not just as a country but as a world - on recognizing the human rights violations that are going on in China," Trudeau told reporters.

"This morning, at our G7 call, we talked about China, we talked about this issue. We talked about the need to be coordinated on our way forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Pfizer wants to store vaccine at higher temperatures, making deliveries easier

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.Approval b...

White House says U.S. has no plan to withdraw snapback sanctions

The United States has no plan to withdraw so-called snapback sanctions against Iran in anticipation of joining talks with Europe on the Iranian nuclear program, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.Speaking to reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021