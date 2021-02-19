White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:59 IST
The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trump's push for Moscow's membership.
Any invitation for Russia to join the G7 would be made in partnership with all of the group's members, she told reporters, speaking aboard Air Force One.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
