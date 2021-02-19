Left Menu

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:59 IST
White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7
Representative image

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trump's push for Moscow's membership.

Any invitation for Russia to join the G7 would be made in partnership with all of the group's members, she told reporters, speaking aboard Air Force One.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021