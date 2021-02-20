Left Menu

Google fires second researcher leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Inc's Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. She and Mitchell, who is white, had called for more diversity among Google's research staff and expressed concern that the company was starting to censor research critical of its products.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 04:11 IST
Google fires second researcher leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Inc's Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a statement Mitchell violated the company's code of conduct and security policies. Mitchell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google's ethics in artificial intelligence research unit has been under scrutiny since December's dismissal of Black scientist Timnit Gebru, which prompted protest from thousands of Google workers. She and Mitchell, who is white, had called for more diversity among Google's research staff and expressed concern that the company was starting to censor research critical of its products. Mitchell and Gebru co-led the team for about two years.

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-European talent powers overseas ratings boom

The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week.The growth in Europe is being ...

Google fires second researcher leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Incs Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a sta...

Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as drugmaker promises to double supply

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday secured a commitment from Pfizer Inc to double the COVID-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the countrys inoculation stockpile by summer in sight. The drugmakers chief e...

Two killed as Gabon citizens protest coronavirus restrictions

Two people have died after demonstrations in Gabons two major cities, the prime minister said on Friday, as anger over restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 spilled over into street stand-offs.On Thursday night security force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021