U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. Exclusive: IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from, sources say

The U.N. nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say, and it is preparing to rebuke Tehran for failing to explain, possibly complicating U.S. efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy. The find and Iran's response risk hurting efforts by the new U.S. administration to restore Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, which President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump abandoned. U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Washington will de-link its pause on some aid to Ethiopia from its policy on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a long-running dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that President Joe Biden's administration will review U.S. policy on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and will assess the role the administration can play in facilitating a solution between the countries. Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media. Facebook stripped the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets for Australians and blocked users of its platform from sharing any news content on Thursday, saying it had been left with no choice ahead of the new content laws. U.S. does not plan sanctions relief, other steps before Iran talks

The United States has no plan to ease sanctions or take other steps such as issuing an executive order about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal before possible talks with Iran and major powers, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, Psaki said "there is no plan to take additional steps" on Iran in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation." U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmar's military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who just turned 20, died on Friday after being on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, according to her family. Lebanon appoints new judge to lead Beirut blast investigation - justice minister

Lebanon’s justice minister on Friday appointed judge Tarek Bitar to lead the Investigation into the Beirut port blast. On Thursday the Lebanese court of cassation dismissed judge Fadi Sawan from the investigation after a request by two former ministers he had charged with negligence. Ethiopia's regional Tigray forces name conditions for peace with government

Forces fighting Ethiopia's military in the Tigray region laid out eight conditions on Friday for beginning peace talks, including the appointment of an international mediator and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - the former ruling party in the northern region - after regional forces attacked federal army bases in the region on Nov. 4. Ukraine prosecutor says there are no plans to revisit Burisma probes

Ukraine's top prosecutor said on Friday investigations into Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd, a matter closely tied to a scandal that led to former U.S. President Donald Trump's first impeachment, have been closed with no plans to reopen them. Ukrainian prosecutors in recent years had looked into the actions of Burisma, a company on whose board U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter had served from 2014 to 2019, and its founder Mykola Zlochevsky.

