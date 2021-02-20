Athawale welcomes Maha govt decision to approve 'reservation in promotion' for SC, ST communities

Left Menu

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday praised the Maharashtra government's decision to approve 'reservation in promotion' in the departments of the state government for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:54 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday praised the Maharashtra government's decision to approve 'reservation in promotion' in the departments of the state government for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Athawale said, "The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has taken a good decision. Now, there is a need to put this in practice as soon as possible, because the SC and ST communities were subject to much injustice. The state government acted on the order of the Supreme court."

"I had put a proposal in an all-party meeting in front of Prime Minister about the need to introduce 'reservation in promotion' in the central administration. I have also written a letter to the Centre to this effect. So, the central government, too, may take such a decision soon," he added. Commenting on remarks of the Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he said, "Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's threat to Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan for not tweeting against fuel price hike by Centre is not acceptable."

"The government needs money to develop the economy and serve people. Where that money would come from? The Centre presented a good Budget despite the fact that factories were closed during the lockdown. That is why the prices of petroleum products have been slightly raised," remarked the Union Minister. Athawale further said that if Congress threatens to disturb their film shootings, his party will provide protection to the actors.

Patole, on Thursday, had said, "Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh as PM kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is hiking fuel prices, why aren't they tweeting now?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

