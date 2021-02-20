Left Menu

Delhi police chief holds review meet on law & order, crime situation

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital, officials said.The Commissioner reviewed the status of the implementation of action plan for police stations, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital, officials said.

The Commissioner reviewed the status of the implementation of an action plan for police stations, the officials said. He took note of the pending investigation cases and also reviewed the analysis of Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) data for pending complaints while stressing upon timely disposal to minimize the pendency of cases or complaints, they said.

The status of implementation of the e-beat book and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) was also discussed. The initiative to reform juveniles in conflict with the law (JCL) through Yuva and other vocational programs was also emphasized in the meeting, police said. The performance of special staff in the districts in terms of detection and cases under investigation were reviewed. The functioning of the District Investigation Unit (DIU) in terms of cases pending, investigation, and disposal of cases during the last year was also reviewed, they said.

Shrivastava reviewed the presentation on action taken regarding noise pollution in pursuance of the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He also went through PowerPoint presentations by DCPs on action proposed against the use of firearms, police said. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Special Commissioners of Police, Law, and Order (South, West, and Central), and Intelligence attended the meeting while other officers concerned joined through video conferencing, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

