Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' booked on complaint by BJP's Shazia Ilmi

20-02-2021
A case has been registered against former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' on a complaint by Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi accusing him of misbehaving with her at a private party, police said on Saturday.

Police said the case was registered under sections 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ahmad could not be reached for comment and did not respond to messages on the matter.

In her complaint, Ilmi alleged that Ahmad allegedly started ''misbehaving with her and passed lewd remarks'' at a dinner party in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on February 5, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received a complaint from Illmi, and based on it, the case was registered against Akbar Ahmad 'Dumpy' on February 7.

The DCP said that an investigation is underway in the case.

Ilmi on Saturday alleged Ahmad was ''very much abusive and humiliating'' towards her at the gathering.

She said a complaint was filed by her with the police.

