Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austria's Katharina Liensberger won women's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday to end Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a record fifth successive title in the discipline.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the silver and American Shiffrin was the bronze medallist, according to unofficial results.

