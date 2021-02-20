Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom goldReuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:59 IST
Austria's Katharina Liensberger won women's slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday to end Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a record fifth successive title in the discipline.
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the silver and American Shiffrin was the bronze medallist, according to unofficial results.
