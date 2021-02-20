Left Menu

U’khand: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping girl

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:17 IST
A Chamoli court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl.

Chamoli's District and Sessions Judge R P Chauhan on Friday sentenced Girish Lal to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment besides imposing upon him a fine of Rs 10,000 for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2018, special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.

An FIR had been lodged against Lal in the case in 2018 and a trial against him was conducted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, he said.

