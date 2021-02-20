Left Menu

Delhi: FIR filed against two NGOs over financial irregularities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:01 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has registered a case against two NGOs in connection with financial irregularities, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Thursday, the official said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had filed a case against the two NGOs in south Delhi under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act over alleged violations.

According to police, the case under sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) had been registered at Mehrauli police station on a complaint of the registrar of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by the Centre for Equity Studies (CSE).

The CSE is being run by trustee member Harsh Mander, a retired IAS officer. However, no immediate reaction was available from Mander.

The case was registered after an inspection by teams of NCPCR in October 2020 in these homes, police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

