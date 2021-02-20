Left Menu

Niti Aayog meet: Spoke on Mahadayi, mining, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Saturday said he urged the Centre to protect the statesinterests in the Mahadayi River issue and resume miningoperations during the sixth governing council meeting of theNiti Aayog.Sawant said his presentation at the meet, which wasaddressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted thedanger of Goa having a shortage of drinking water ifneighbouring Karnataka is allowed to divert Mahadayi water.I pointed out that the petition on Mahadayi ispending before the Supreme Court.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:07 IST
Niti Aayog meet: Spoke on Mahadayi, mining, says Goa CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Saturday said he urged the Centre to protect the state'sinterests in the Mahadayi River issue and resume miningoperations during the sixth governing council meeting of theNiti Aayog.

Sawant said his presentation at the meet, which wasaddressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted thedanger of Goa having a shortage of drinking water ifneighbouring Karnataka is allowed to divert Mahadayi water.

''I pointed out that the petition on Mahadayi ispending before the Supreme Court. I told the PM diversion willnot only impact flora and fauna but will also create drinkingwater shortage in (Goa) in the future. We may not feel theshortage as of now,'' he said.

Sawant said he presented facts about the impact theclosure of mining operations has had on the state.

The CM said his government also demanded that it beallowed to ''encourage vertical mobility'' as ''67 per cent ofour area is under forest cover'' while there are also CoastalZone Management norms to contend with.

Stress was laid on the ''Swayampurna Goa'' initiative,which aims to revive rural economy and agriculture, as well.

Sawant thanked the PM for Rs 300 crore allotted to thestate in the Union Budget, Rs 960 crore for Goa ShipyardLimited (a defence PSU), Rs 24 crore for Goa Polar ResearchInstitute, Rs 20 crore for WRD ministry and Rs 83 crore forcooperative sector and Mormugao Port Trust (MPT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris

Dozens of people rallied in Paris Saturday to support the anti-migrant group Generation Identity, which is fighting for survival following a government order to dissolve it.An Associated Press reporter saw around 200 protesters, including j...

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite show during lockdown

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on Saturday revealed her favourite shows she watched during the lockdown with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh through a quirky video for fans. Taking to a video clip on Instagram, the queen of heart...

Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65

Three more bodies were recovered from the NTPCs flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site on Saturday taking the toll in the February 7 glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 65, officials said.The bodies were recovered from the desilt...

UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said.Charles arrived at the back of the Lond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021