Baghel requests Rajnath to speed up establishment for Army Cantt in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting the setting up of a long-pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:46 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting the setting up of a long-pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest. "The commercial passenger services are starting from Bilaspur on March 1. The state government is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakrabhata, Bilaspur. The establishment of the army cantonment in the state will not only speed up the proper development of this area but also the opportunities for army service will be readily available to the youth of the state," Baghel wrote in the letter.

"The state has allocated about 1000 acres of land to the Ministry of Defence for the establishment of the army cantonment in Bilaspur. The process of setting up this army camp is pending. Initially, the requirements of the airstrip were stated along with it for setting up the army cantonment," he added. Highlighting that the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedure, he said: "Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur is now recognised by the DGCA. Now, this airstrip is available to cater to the aviation-related requirements of Civil Aviation and the Army."

He added that the presence of an army cantonment in the state is also expected to be helpful in the eradication of Naxal extremism. "In view of the benefits to the state and central government from the establishment of the Army Cantonment, the state government wants to urge the Ministry of Defense to expedite its establishment. In this direction, the state government is also ready to consider other related requirements of the Ministry of Defence and the Army," the letter added. (ANI)

