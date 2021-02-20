Left Menu

Four of a family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:59 IST
Four of a family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Three siblings and their brother-in-law were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing a youth more than six years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar (II) awarded the life sentence to the brothers, Ashok, Nandu and Dinesh, and their brother-in-law Vishnu, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,00 each, government counsel Bhishma Dutt Singh Tomar said.

The victim, Tarun Rawat, was attacked by the accused on September 28, 2014 after a quarrel over a minor issue with Vishnu.

The order was pronounced on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur

A 24-year-old woman was killedand three others injured when their car crashed into a dividerin Maharashtras Nagpur city in the early hours of Saturday,police said.The accident occurred near Law College on AmravatiRoad of the city, when the ...

Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia earn maiden call-up for T20Is

Flamboyant batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick t...

India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

India-Maldives ties have seen unprecedented transformation in the last two years and the time-tested relationship is poised for a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he discussed the entire gamut of bila...

Dozens protest in support of anti-migrant group in Paris

Dozens of people rallied in Paris Saturday to support the anti-migrant group Generation Identity, which is fighting for survival following a government order to dissolve it.An Associated Press reporter saw around 200 protesters, including j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021