Four of a family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Three siblings and their brother-in-law were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing a youth more than six years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar (II) awarded the life sentence to the brothers, Ashok, Nandu and Dinesh, and their brother-in-law Vishnu, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,00 each, government counsel Bhishma Dutt Singh Tomar said.

The victim, Tarun Rawat, was attacked by the accused on September 28, 2014 after a quarrel over a minor issue with Vishnu.

The order was pronounced on Thursday.

