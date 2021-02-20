Four of a family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Four of a family sentenced to life imprisonment for murderPTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:59 IST
Three siblings and their brother-in-law were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing a youth more than six years ago.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar (II) awarded the life sentence to the brothers, Ashok, Nandu and Dinesh, and their brother-in-law Vishnu, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,00 each, government counsel Bhishma Dutt Singh Tomar said.
The victim, Tarun Rawat, was attacked by the accused on September 28, 2014 after a quarrel over a minor issue with Vishnu.
The order was pronounced on Thursday.
