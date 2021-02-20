Left Menu

Two beef smugglers arrested after exchange of fire: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bulandshahr police on Saturday arrested two alleged beef smugglers after a gunfight with them on Riwara-Shikarpur road in the district, an official said.

Police arrested Tahir and Shamim, who were injured in the exchange of fire near Riwara village in Jahangirabad police station area and were admitted to a nearby hospital, while their two accomplices, Aslam and Kamruddin managed to escape, the official said.

Following the encounter, the police seized nearly one quintal of beef, besides a country-made pistol and a motorcycle of the accused, used to carry the contraband, he said.

The Jahangirabad SHO said on a tip-off that some miscreants would be heading towards Shikarpur to supply beef, a police team reached Riwara-Shikarpur road and waited for the miscreants to reach there.

The policemen hid in roadside ditches and came out of them after seeing the accused reaching the spot on their motorcycles, the SHO said, adding as the police team signalled them to stop, they opened fire.

The police too responded to the firing and injured two of them, who were arrested, while the remaining two managed to escape, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

