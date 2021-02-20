Bihar man gets death penalty for raping, murdering minor girl

A court in Bihar'sGopalganj district on Saturday sentenced a man to death forraping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in August last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Balendu Shuklaconvicted Jai Kishore Sah of raping and murdering the minorgirl under the various sections of the IPC and the Preventionof Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on theconvict.

Sah committed the crimes on August 25 last year atBakhraur village under Sidhwalia police station of thedistrict.

The court completed the hearing and pronounced itsjudgement within 25 days of taking cognisance of the case.

