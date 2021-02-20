Nagpur man held with fake currency with face value of Rs 5.8k

A man was held in Nagpurallegedly with fake currency with a face value of Rs 5,800,police said on Saturday.

Prakash Bhanuse was held when he tried to purchasevegetables with the fake currency, an official said, addingthat 33 such notes had been recovered from him.

The man who supplied the FICN to Bhanuse is wanted, hesaid.

