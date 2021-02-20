Left Menu

Five firearms recovered from ex-block pramukh’s house: Police

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:26 IST
Five firearms recovered from ex-block pramukh’s house: Police

The Mahoba police on Saturday recovered five guns, including three rifles, following a raid on the house of an outgoing ‘block pramukh’, arrested in a case of suicide by a district court advocate.

The police had raided the house of Kabrai ‘block pramukh’ Chhatrapal Yadav as part of its ongoing probe into the suicide by advocate Mukesh Kumar Pathak last Saturday.

The firearms recovered from Chhatrpal’s house also included a single-barrel gun and a pistol, said City Kotwali police station’s SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey.

Following the recovery of such a large number of weapons, the police have launched another probe to determine how did the former representative of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institution manage to secure so many licenced guns despite 26 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations, the SHO said.

While the licence for the single-barrel had been issued in Yadav’s name, the licences for a rifle and a pistol were issued in the name of his wife, SHO Dubey said.

He added that the licences for two remaining rifles were issued respectively in the names of his brother-in-law and the wife of one of his cousins.

Advocate Pathak (50), a resident of Samadnagar locality, had allegedly killed himself late on last Saturday night and a suicide note was recovered from him, police had said.

The arrested accused are Chhatrapal Yadav and his nephew Vikram Yadav. The duo was held on Sunday, they had said.

Five other accused -- Ravi Soni, Ankit Soni, Abhay Pratap Singh, Anand Mohan Yadav and Manish Chaubey -- were arrested on Monday.

According to Dubey, a case of extortion and threat to kill the advocate's son, Shivam Pathak, was registered on February 7 against Chhatrapal Yadav, Vikram Yadav, Anand Mohan Yadav, Ravi Soni and Ankit Soni on Pathak's complaint.

Shivam Pathak had told police that the accused had called his father on February 13 to settle the extortion case and threatened to kill him if he did not accede to their demand.

He had claimed that due to the call, his father was under depression and therefore, he ended his life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021