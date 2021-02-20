Five firearms recovered from ex-block pramukh’s house: Police

The Mahoba police on Saturday recovered five guns, including three rifles, following a raid on the house of an outgoing ‘block pramukh’, arrested in a case of suicide by a district court advocate.

The police had raided the house of Kabrai ‘block pramukh’ Chhatrapal Yadav as part of its ongoing probe into the suicide by advocate Mukesh Kumar Pathak last Saturday.

The firearms recovered from Chhatrpal’s house also included a single-barrel gun and a pistol, said City Kotwali police station’s SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey.

Following the recovery of such a large number of weapons, the police have launched another probe to determine how did the former representative of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institution manage to secure so many licenced guns despite 26 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations, the SHO said.

While the licence for the single-barrel had been issued in Yadav’s name, the licences for a rifle and a pistol were issued in the name of his wife, SHO Dubey said.

He added that the licences for two remaining rifles were issued respectively in the names of his brother-in-law and the wife of one of his cousins.

Advocate Pathak (50), a resident of Samadnagar locality, had allegedly killed himself late on last Saturday night and a suicide note was recovered from him, police had said.

The arrested accused are Chhatrapal Yadav and his nephew Vikram Yadav. The duo was held on Sunday, they had said.

Five other accused -- Ravi Soni, Ankit Soni, Abhay Pratap Singh, Anand Mohan Yadav and Manish Chaubey -- were arrested on Monday.

According to Dubey, a case of extortion and threat to kill the advocate's son, Shivam Pathak, was registered on February 7 against Chhatrapal Yadav, Vikram Yadav, Anand Mohan Yadav, Ravi Soni and Ankit Soni on Pathak's complaint.

Shivam Pathak had told police that the accused had called his father on February 13 to settle the extortion case and threatened to kill him if he did not accede to their demand.

He had claimed that due to the call, his father was under depression and therefore, he ended his life.

