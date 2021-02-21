Left Menu

Maharashtra: 767 auto drivers fined for violating COVID-19 norms

Thane Police booked 767 autorickshaw drivers on Friday and Saturday and collected more than Rs 3,80,000 as a fine from them for violating social distancing norms amid the COVID pandemic.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Thane Police booked 767 autorickshaw drivers on Friday and Saturday and collected more than Rs 3,80,000 as a fine from them for violating social distancing norms amid the COVID pandemic. "767 autorickshaw drivers booked on 19th & 20th Feb for violating social distancing norms and carrying more than two passengers in the autorickshaw. More than Rs 3,80,000 collected as fine from offenders," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Traffic Department.

Earlier, The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had fined 4618 train passengers between February 1 to 14 for not wearing face masks, a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the health department on Saturday reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in Maharashtra the previous day. Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

