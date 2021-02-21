Left Menu

Child kidnapped from Chhattisgarh rescued in Jharkhand, 3 held

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:48 IST
Child kidnapped from Chhattisgarh rescued in Jharkhand, 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A six-year-old boy was kidnapped allegedly by his family cook from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and later rescued from neighboring Jharkhand in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening following which three kidnappers were also arrested, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said, adding the accused allegedly planned to seek a huge ransom from the boys' family, but were caught before they could do so.

Shivansh Agrawal, the son of Kharsia town-based transporter Rahul Agrawal, went missing from his house around6 pm following which his parents lodged a police complaint.

In the CCTV footage of the area, the child was seen going along with the family's cook, identified as Khilawan Das Mahant, on a motorcycle, the official said.

At least seven police teams were constituted to trace the boy. Two of the teams were sent to Jharkhand based on some clues received during the search, the official said.

After searching for about eight to nine hours, the teams rescued the boy from Khunti district in Jharkhand with the help of local police, he said.

The cook, his relative Amardas Mahant and associate Sanjay Sidar were arrested, the official said.

A car used by the kidnappers was also seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, February 21 ANIXinhua Malaysia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, boosting its capability in the fight against the pandemic. Some 312,390 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed by US pharmaceuti...

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Tens of thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military coup gathered on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021