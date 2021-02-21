Child kidnapped from Chhattisgarh rescued in Jharkhand, 3 held

A six-year-old boy was kidnapped allegedly by his family cook from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and later rescued from neighboring Jharkhand in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening following which three kidnappers were also arrested, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said, adding the accused allegedly planned to seek a huge ransom from the boys' family, but were caught before they could do so.

Shivansh Agrawal, the son of Kharsia town-based transporter Rahul Agrawal, went missing from his house around6 pm following which his parents lodged a police complaint.

In the CCTV footage of the area, the child was seen going along with the family's cook, identified as Khilawan Das Mahant, on a motorcycle, the official said.

At least seven police teams were constituted to trace the boy. Two of the teams were sent to Jharkhand based on some clues received during the search, the official said.

After searching for about eight to nine hours, the teams rescued the boy from Khunti district in Jharkhand with the help of local police, he said.

The cook, his relative Amardas Mahant and associate Sanjay Sidar were arrested, the official said.

A car used by the kidnappers was also seized, he said.

