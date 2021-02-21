Left Menu

Delimitation exercise part of BJP's plan to divide, pit communities against each other: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:15 IST
Delimitation exercise part of BJP's plan to divide, pit communities against each other: Mehbooba

The delimitation of assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir is a part of the BJP's ''larger plan to divide and pit'' regions, religions and communities against each other, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba on Sunday said the Centre was ''railroading'' delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir with a ''tearing hurry'', raising serious apprehensions about the motives of the exercise.

''The tearing hurry with which GOI (the Government of India) is railroading delimitation in J&K has raised genuine & serious apprehensions about the motives of this exercise. It's a part of BJP's larger plan to divide & pit regions, religions & communities against each other,” she said.

The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by the Centre on March 6 last year.

The commission held its first meeting on Thursday to seek suggestion/views on the process of delimitation in respect of the union territory.

The meeting of the commission was attended by two of the five associated members - Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP leader and MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma.

The other three associated members of the commission - National Conference MPs Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi – did not attend the meeting.

The NC MPs informed the commission that they would not be participating in its proceedings as the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was pending adjudication before the Supreme Court.

In a letter to Chairperson Delimitation Commission Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, they expressed their inability to associate with the commission.

They also urged the chairperson not to go ahead with the delimitation process as the J-K Reorganisation Act, 2019 is under judicial scrutiny in the Supreme Court.

''In our view, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 is palpably unconstitutional and has been enacted in disregard and violation of mandate and spirit of the Constitution of India and therefore not to be acted upon,'' the MPs said.

''We have thrown challenge to constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, exercise of powers where-under the meeting in question is proposed to be held,'' they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex courts order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. According to a report by The News International, Chief ...

Malaysia receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, February 21 ANIXinhua Malaysia received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, boosting its capability in the fight against the pandemic. Some 312,390 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed by US pharmaceuti...

MATCHDAY: Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday ENGLAND Manchester City is on a 17-match winning run heading into the trip to Arsenal and has opened up a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester at the top of the Premier Le...

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021