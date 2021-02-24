Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai sourceReuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 10:54 IST
Myanmar's foreign minister has arrived in Thailand for diplomatic talks the military seized power in a coup, a Thai government source told Reuters.
Wunna Maung Lwin arrived on Wednesday for talks in an attempt to work with the Association of Southeast Asian nations to find a solution to the aftermath of the military takeover, the source said.
