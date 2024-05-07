Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir yet to receive visa for Ireland tour

Speedster Mohammad Amir didn't travel with the Pakistan side to Ireland ahead of their series on May 10 as he didn't receive his visa on time, a PCB official told ESPNcricinfo. The PCB official also stated that Amir is a permanent resident of the United Kingdom and applied for the visa along with the entire team. The rest of the squad received their visas before travelling to Dublin on Tuesday but Amir stayed in Pakistan.

The PCB official also told ESPNcricinfo that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with Cricket Ireland over Amir's visa issue. Amir was included in Pakistan's squad for their tour of England and Ireland. The T20I series will play a crucial role in their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The Babar-led team will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to 14. After the conclusion of the series, the Men in Green will travel to England for a four-match T20I series which will kick off on May 22. Star Men in Green pacer Haris Rauf returned to the squad after missing the recently concluded New Zealand series due to a shoulder injury.

Apart from Rauf, seamer Hasan Ali also made his comeback in the squad which will travel to Ireland and England for the 20-over series. For the marquee event, Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside USA, India, Canada and Ireland. The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6 and will face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Pakistan squad for the T20I tour of Ireland and England: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. (ANI)

