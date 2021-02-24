Left Menu

On PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary, PM Modi says govt doing everything possible to double farmers' income

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan scheme on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government in the Centre is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said his government has the "honour of ushering a historic increase in minimum support price (MSP)" for procurement of crops.

"Over the last seven years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing," said PM Modi. "On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring," he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, provides income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers' families with cultivable land holding up to two hectares across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

