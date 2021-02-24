Left Menu

China says ready to enhance exchanges with U.S. on trade, economic front

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:00 IST
China is ready to enhance exchanges with the United States on the trade and economic fronts, Wang Wentao, the country's new commerce minister, said on Wednesday.

He looks forward to working with U.S. colleagues to focus on cooperation and manage differences, Wang told reporters in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

