Left Menu

C'garh Naxal menace: 54 cops died in 2 yrs, 120 ultras killed

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:51 IST
C'garh Naxal menace: 54 cops died in 2 yrs, 120 ultras killed

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said Naxal violence claimed lives of 54 security personnel, including 18 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in the state in last two years.

Besides, 120 Naxals were also killed in encounters with security forces, while 659 ultras surrendered during the same period, it said.

The details were given by state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in a written reply in the Assembly, while responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.

''Fifty four security personnel, including 18 from the CAPF, were martyred in Naxal violence from 2019 till January 31 this year,'' Sahu said.

The minister also informed that 79 Naxals were killed in encounters and 315 surrendered in 2019, while 41 ultras were killed and 344 surrendered in 2020.

He said out of Rs 28.88 crore (collective) compensation which was supposed to be given to the kin of these deceased personnel, Rs 26.63 crore has been disbursed while Rs 2.25 crore is yet to be given.

Of the 36 deceased personnel belonging to the state police, compensatory jobs have been given in 29 cases, the minister said in his reply.

''The above mentioned compensation includes the insurance money and ex-gratia given by the state government to the kin of the central security forces personnel killed in the state in Naxal violence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hitachi Launches Super Exciting Range of New-Age Room Air Conditioners in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture Company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of the Indias most selling air-conditioner brand has ...

Back-to-back blasts: Karnataka to undertake audit of explosive materials in quarries

The Karnataka government will undertake an audit of explosive materials in all the quarries and mines across the state in the backdrop of recent blasts at quarries that left 12 people dead, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.Th...

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures will all...

EU court urged to rule against Hungary's asylum policy

The advocate general for European Unions highest court on Thursday urged the court to rule that Hungary violated the blocs laws on asylum when it passed legislation narrowing the possibilities for asylum-seekers to receive international pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021