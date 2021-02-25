Haryana Police refutes Naudeep Kaur's charge of assault as 'baseless'

The Haryana Police has refuted labor rights activist Naudeep Kaur's charge of assault as ''baseless'' and accused her of extorting money from industrialists.

In a status report submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, the Haryana Police said ''false'' allegations are being made through a few social media platforms that Kaur was wrongly implicated and arbitrarily detained.

The court is hearing a matter related to Kaur's alleged illegal confinement. It had earlier taken suo moto cognizance of the matter.

Kaur, who hails from Punjab's Muktsar district, in her regular bail plea before the high court had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat police last month.

The 23-year-old activist had also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in ''utter violation'' of law.

Kaur, who is currently lodged in a Karnal jail, was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

In its reply filed through the Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Haryana Police claimed that during interrogation, Kaur had stated that she along with her associates Shiv Kumar, Sumit, Ashish, and Sahil had formed the Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS) and "they took brokerage from the laborers for providing them salary from the factory owners and also extorting money from the owners." Refuting any kind of assault of Kaur at a police station, the police said she was taken to the police station and kept in the women's waiting room accompanied by two female police personnel.

From the police station, she was taken to the Sonipat civil hospital for medical examination on the same day.

''She underwent not just a general medical examination but also a special medical examination by a lady doctor," the police said in the report.

''She herself gave a written statement to the female doctor that she does not want to be medically examined as she has not been assaulted on January 12," says the report.

She also did not mention anything about any assault by police officials when she was presented before a chief judicial magistrate for judicial remand, the police said.

''False allegations are being made through a few social media platforms that Kaur was falsely implicated and arbitrarily detained by police," it said.

The Haryana Police claimed that they had received a complaint on January 12 regarding gherao of an industrial unit at Kundli in Sonipat.

The complaint referred to the illegal extortion of money from factory owners by MAS activists under the garb of workers' unpaid salaries.

Kaur made a provocative speech whereby she stated that they will attack and beat the police if they arrive on the spot, said the police.

A video recording of her "provocative and threatening speech" was also submitted in the high court.

The police had earlier claimed that a team of police personnel was allegedly attacked with sticks when they reached the site and seven policemen had sustained injuries in the incident.

The high court on Wednesday had posted the hearing on Kaur's bail plea for February 26.

