German charged for passing parliament floor plans to Russia

They said he sent the PDF files to an employee of the Russian Embassy in Berlin who was an officer with Russias GRU military intelligence agency.The charges were filed at a Berlin court on Feb. 12.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A German man has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing information on properties used by the German parliament to Russian military intelligence, prosecutors said Thursday.

The suspect, identified only as Jens F. in line with German privacy rules, worked for a company that had been repeatedly contracted to check portable electrical appliances by the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, federal prosecutors said in a statement. As a result that, he had access to PDF files with floor plans of the properties involved. The Bundestag is based in the Reichstag building, a Berlin landmark, but also uses several other sites.

Prosecutors said, at some point before early September 2017, the suspect "decided of his own accord" to give information on the properties to Russian intelligence. They said he sent the PDF files to an employee of the Russian Embassy in Berlin who was an officer with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

The charges were filed at a Berlin court on Feb. 12. The court will have to decide whether to go ahead with a trial.

Relations between Germany and Russia have been buffeted by a growing list of issues in recent years. In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and part of the GRU agency over a cyberattack against the German parliament in 2015.

Also, a Russian man accused of killing a Georgian man in broad daylight in downtown Berlin on Moscow's orders in 2019 is on trial in Berlin. And last year's poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was flown to Germany for treatment and then arrested immediately after he returned to Russia, has added another layer of tensions.

