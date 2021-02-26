Italian pm Draghi seeks coordinated EU action to speed up vaccinations

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday he wanted coordinated action by the European Union to accelerate the anti-COVID vaccination campaign.

In a statement released during a summit of EU leaders, the new Italian premier said vaccine firms that failed to deliver promised supplies "should not be excused".

Draghi also said that first jabs should possibly be given priority in future, rather than holding back doses for recommended follow-up vaccinations, as is currently the case.

