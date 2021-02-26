Left Menu

Oxford University COVID-19 laboratory hacked by cyber gang -Telegraph

Oxford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but confirmed to the newspaper that Strubi had been subject to a hack. "We have identified and contained the problem and are now investigating further," the newspaper quoted an Oxford spokesman as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:02 IST
Oxford University COVID-19 laboratory hacked by cyber gang -Telegraph

An Oxford University biology laboratory researching COVID-19 has been hacked by a cyber gang amid fears they are trying to sell secrets to the highest bidder, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The hack occurred at the Division of Structural Biology, known as Strubi, which has been carrying out research into COVID-19, according https://bit.ly/2NYG4Ag to the newspaper. Oxford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but confirmed to the newspaper that Strubi had been subject to a hack.

"We have identified and contained the problem and are now investigating further," the newspaper quoted an Oxford spokesman as saying. The newspaper quoted security sources as saying it was unclear who was behind the attack and that they could not rule out a hostile foreign state at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England pay price for pace-heavy attack on spinners' paradise

While debate continues over the state of the Ahmedabad pitch and whether it is suitable for test cricket, England shot themselves in the foot before a ball was bowled by opting for a pace-heavy attack on a spinners paradise in the third mat...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying in the pandemic when it has burnt through cash, and it warned it could not give guidance due to the ongoing travel slump.IAGs...

Japan partly ending pandemic emergency, keeps it for Tokyo

The state of emergency Japan set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend and remain in the Tokyo area for another week, a government minister said Friday. Partially lifting the emergency, and ...

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021