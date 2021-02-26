Left Menu

4 held for illegal liquor trade in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang involved in interstate illegal liquor trade in Muzaffarnagar.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang involved in interstate illegal liquor trade in Muzaffarnagar. According to a police statement, a total of 8,50,000 counterfeit bottle caps and 2,60,000 fake labels of different premium liquor brands were seized from the possession of the accused.

"The accused were involved in illegal liqour trade in UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi among other places in the country. During interrogation, they received information about factory and machines producing illegal bottle caps and wrapper of different brands," it said. Police said that further probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

