Left Menu

Court orders probe into encounter death of murder suspect

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari on Thursday asked the Hazratganj police to lodge an FIR in the alleged encounter death of Girdhari Vishwakarma on February 15.Girdhari alias Kanhaiya alias Doctor was arrested for allegedly gunning down a gangster, Ajit Singh, in the citys posh Gomti Nagar area on January 6.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:58 IST
Court orders probe into encounter death of murder suspect
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court here has ordered a probe into the death of a 40-year-old murder suspect in an alleged gunfight with policemen while trying to escape from custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari on Thursday asked the Hazratganj police to lodge an FIR in the alleged encounter death of Girdhari Vishwakarma on February 15.

Girdhari alias Kanhaiya alias Doctor was arrested for allegedly gunning down a gangster, Ajit Singh, in the city's posh Gomti Nagar area on January 6. The court ordered the probe into the Girdhari's death on a plea by advocate Sarvjeet Yadav, who had earlier represented Girdhari as his defense counsel following his arrest.

''There are clear guidelines of the Supreme Court that in a case of a police encounter, an FIR should be registered and the entire incident be probed to find out the truth,'' the court had said while ordering the probe on the advocate's plea.

''It is a matter of investigation as to whether the police team caused the death of Girdhari in self-defense or the team exceeded its power of self-defense,'' the court said.

In her order, the CJM said though the police lodged two FIRs over Girdhari's bid to run away from police custody and opening of fire by him at the police, no FIR was registered to probe the incident of his death.

Earlier, in his application, advocate Yadav alleged that SHO Chandra Shekhar Singh and other policemen killed Girdhari and prepared false documents to suppress evidence in the case.

Girdhari was killed in an encounter with the police on February 15.

Following Girdhari's encounter death, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur had said three policemen too were injured in the incident.

Ajit Singh (39), a notorious criminal of Mau district having 17 cases against him, was killed in a shootout between rival factions in Gomti Nagar on January 6, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups: PM.

As the economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses has to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups PM....

Home affordability to improve further in 2021, mid - affordable segment to stay in focus: JLL

Home purchase affordability to improve across the top seven markets Focus on affordable and mid-segments to continue more than 80 of the new launches were in the sub INR 10 million category in 2020 Digital First - to redefine residential...

HDFC Mutual fund sells 2.73 pc stake in Just Dial for over Rs 108 cr

HDFC Mutual Fund has offloaded 2.73 per cent stake in local search engine Just Dial for over Rs 108 crore through an open market transaction.According to a regulatory filing, the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, which held 8.33 per cent stake i...

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country: PM.

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and the insurance sector have an important role in the country PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021