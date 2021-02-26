Left Menu

Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman assumes command of Naval War College in Goa

Rear Admiral Sai Venkat Raman on Friday assumed command of the Naval War College of the Indian Navy in Goa.

Rear Admiral Sai Venkat Raman on Friday assumed command of the Naval War College of the Indian Navy in Goa. The Admiral took charge of the Navy's Apex Training Institution from Rear Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Nau Sena Medal (NM).

The Naval War College conducts training for senior officers, including foreign participants, on defence planning, strategic and operational subjects, with a view of promoting the culture of strategic and operational thinking. Rear Admiral Venkat Raman is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, commissioned on January 1, 1990. He is a specialist in Communications and Electronic Warfare and has tenanted various appointments onboard frontline warships of the Indian Navy. His sea tenures include command of the stealth frigate Tabar.

Earlier, the Rear Admiral was heading the Directorate of Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters. He has completed several postgraduate study programmes, including Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies in addition to a Masters in Management Studies from the College of Defence Management. (ANI)

